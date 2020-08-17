The Congress has removed its Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey and replaced him with senior leader Ajay Maken as the Grand Old Party accepts one of the main demands of Sachin Pilot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress has removed its Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey and replaced him with senior leader Ajay Maken as the Grand Old Party accepts one of the main demands of Sachin Pilot. Although Pilot had claimed that his truce with the party leadership was unconditional, a report claimed the removal of Avinash Pandey was among the key demands of Pilot.

According to an NDTV report, the rebel group led by Sachin Pilot had demanded the removal of Pandey, alleging that he was a close aid of Rajasthan Chief Minister and didn't give a fair hearing to Pilot camp. When Pilot was called for a truce by the Gandhis, his removal was one of the demands which also included change in Rajasthan leadership.

Reacting to the decision by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Pilot congratulated Maken and expressed confidence that his appointment will boost the hopes of party workers in Rajasthan.

"Congratulations to Ajay Maken ji on being appointed the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Your appointment will definitely boost the hopes of Rajasthan Congress workers."

Ashok Gehlot also welcomed the decision and congratulated Maken on being elected as the new Rajasthan in-charge. "I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state. Eagerly looking forward to working with him," he said.

Pilot's revolt against his former boss Ashok Gehlot led to a political crisis in Rajasthan and his sacking from the posts of deputy CM and state Congress chief. Gehlot alleged that Pilot was playing into the hands of the BJP, a charge he denied.

However, just before the floor test, Pilot met Gandhis in Delhi and announced a truce. Congress formed a three-member committee, including Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal, to hear the grievances of Pilot and team.

