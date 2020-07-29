Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given a go-ahead to state government's proposal to convene the Assembly session from August 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given a go-ahead to state government's proposal to convene the Assembly session from August 14. Mishra's nod came hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet sent a revised proposal—the fourth in seven days—changing the date of convening session to August 14 from the earlier proposed date of July 31. The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra issues orders to convene assembly session from 14th August. pic.twitter.com/Wxl5hjoJ7W July 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mishra returned the government’s third proposal, saying the Cabinet had refused to state the reason why it wanted a session at short notice.

The Governor said if the government was not stating the reason for holding a short-notice session, it could call a regular session at 21 day’s notice.

He asked the Gehlot cabinet to resubmit its proposal.

"The love letter has already come. Now, I am only going to have tea with him,” Gehlot told party workers at the state Congress office before heading for the Raj Bhawan.

On Tuesday, the state Cabinet had resent its proposal to the Governor the third time, sticking to the July 31 date for holding a session and refusing to mention that it planned to hold a trust vote.

In its reaction, the Raj Bhawan said Wednesday that the government had not given clear replies to his previous queries.

The Governor had also referred to the coronavirus pandemic then, asking the government to make it clear why it wanted the session summoned at short notice under such adverse circumstances.

He questioned why the lives of over 1,200 people be put in danger without any special reason.

(with inputs from PTI)

