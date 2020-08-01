Alleging that the "rate for horse-trading has increased" in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that the drama in the state should end while adding that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should resign on moral grounds.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the "tamasha" in the state, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple his government.

"As a Prime Minister of the country, Modi ji should stop the 'tamasha' going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. As soon as the assembly session was announced, they have increased the rates further. What 'tamasha' is this?" Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The BJP's game of horse-trading is big. Unke Muh Khoon Lag chuka hai (They have tasted blood or become habitual).They have done horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and are now experimenting here," he added.

WATCH: ...Prime Minister should stop the 'tamasha' going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. What 'tamasha' is this?: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/W9s9THllBJ — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

In another statement, Gehlot said that he is ready to welcome the rebel Congress MLAs, including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, "if the high command forgives them". Speaking about Pilot, Gehlot said that the party trusted him and he has been a Union minister, AICC general secretary, state unit president and chief minister for a third time.

"We have no personal quarrel with anyone. In a democracy, fights happen over ideology, policies and programmes and not for toppling a government," Gehlot added.

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shifted to Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

