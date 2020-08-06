The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday disposed off a petition against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday provided a breather to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress government in the state after it disposed off the petition filed by BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the ruling party in the state with certain conditions, reported news agency ANI.

"The court disposed off the plea and directed that notices be published in newspapers and service be effectuated through Jaisalmer district judge who may, if need be, seek the help of the SP," ANI quoted advocate of Speaker CP Joshi Prateek Kalsiwal as saying.

This is a huge relief for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state which is struggling to maintain the majority mark in Rajasthan after deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs revolted against the party last month.

Also Read | Three Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs in contact with Sachin Pilot group; security tightened around Jaisalmer Hotel

On Wednesday, the High Court had also issued a notice to Speaker CP Joshi on a set of pleas filed by BJP's Madan Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra against the merger of the 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress. The duo had approached the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday after a divisional bench refused stay on the functioning of the six BSP MLAs as Congress legislators.

The single bench had issued notices to the Speaker and secretary of the Assembly and the six MLAs on July 30 and directed them to submit replies on August 11. However, the court had not granted any interim relief. The parties had demanded a stay on the participation of the six MLAs in the proceeding in the House as Congress legislators.

Against this, the BJP MLA and BSP had filed separate appeals on Tuesday and made a mention for urgent listing of the same before the division bench.



Six BSP MLAs-- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha-- had defected to the Congress in September last month.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma