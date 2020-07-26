Rahul Gandhi has said that people of the country will protect the democracy and the Constitution from the "conspiracy of fraud" by the saffron party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that people of the country will protect the democracy and the Constitution from the "conspiracy of fraud" by the saffron party.

"The democracy of India will run with the voice of the people on the basis of the constitution. The people of the country will protect democracy and the constitution by denying the conspiracy of fraud of BJP," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress has been alleging that the revolt by its rebel leader Sachin Pilot against his former boss and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is a conspiracy by the BJP. It has also alleged that BJP has been conspiring to topple the Congress government by indulging in horse-trading.

Recently, the Rajasthan Congress has also populated leaked audio clips purportedly featuring Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma conserving about their plan to topple the Gehlot government.

Both the minister as well as the rebel MLA denied the allegations and said that the voice in the leaked audio clips was not theirs. However, the Rajasthan Police's SOG team registered a case and since then trying to locate the rebel MLA to record his voice samples. The SOG has also sent a notice to Shekhawat asking him to record his statement and voice samples.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. In his letter, Gehlot alleged that Shekhawat and leaders from the BJP as well as "some over-ambitious" Congress leaders were trying to topple his democratically elected government.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma