Rajasthan Crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the Speaker's petition asking it to stop the high court from giving any verdict on the rebels' challenge to disqualification notices.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, seeking directions to the high court to not pass any judgment on the rebel camps' challenge to disqualification notices sent by him.

On the other hand, another petition was filed in the top court by the Sachin Pilot camp to hear them before passing any verdict. A three-judge Supreme Court bench will decide whether the Rajasthan High Court can announce its verdict tomorrow on team Pilot's challenge to the Speaker's disqualification notices.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote to Prime Ministger Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In the letter, he accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some “overambitious leaders” of his own party for being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his Congress government.

Here are the live updates on the big story:

12:48 pm: From Monday, SC will start day to day hearing on the Speaker's plea questioning Rajasthan HC's jurisdiction and ancillary question of silencing dissent with disqualification.

12:43 pm: SC says the issue is tricky and needs prolonged hearing. Speaker told the SC that till SC decided the issue he would not proceed with the hearing on disqualification pleas against 19 rebel MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

12:42 pm: However, SC says that the HC order will not be implemented as the SC is seized of the question raised by Speaker on the HC jurisdiction to entertain plea against Speaker's notice to rebel Congress MLAs.

12:41 pm: SC says Rajasthan HC can pass orders on rebel Cong MLAs's plea against disqualification notice from Speaker.

12:38 pm: Rajasthan Speaker's petition in SC- Court tells Speaker's counsel Kapil Sibal: Let this matter be heard at length. Sibal urges SC to stay proceedings in Rajasthan High Court. Court seeks response from Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sachin Pilot & 18 MLAs.

12:37 pm: Sibal asks SC to suspend the HC order but the court says it needs to be examined.

12:09 pm: Supreme Cour: You were only requested by (Rajasthan) HC to wait till July 24 Speaker's counsel

Kapil Sibal: Suspend the word 'direction' from the order, court can't do this

SC: So problem is only with the word? Order everywhere says 'request'

12:08 pm: Rajasthan Speaker's petition in SC: Justice Arun Mishra asks Sibal, "Can a person elected by people not express his dissent?" "Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this?" Justice Mishra asks Sibal, who is representing the Speaker

11:41 am: Court asks Sibal on what grounds has the disqualification of rebel MLAs been sought by the Speaker. Sibal says the MLAs did not attend the party meetings and were indulging in "anti-party activities".

11:40 am: According to a News18 report, the Rajasthan government may call an Assembly session on Monday for floor test.

11:39 am: Rajasthan Speaker’s petition in Supreme Court: Kapil Sibal representing Speaker says, prior to a decision there can’t be any interference (by the court) unless there is a suspension or disqualification

11:38 am: Rajasthan Speaker’s petition in Supreme Court: There can't be a protective order at this stage. When Rajasthan High Court extended time to reply on notices and said no directions will be passed, that was a protective order, says Kapil Sibal

11:37 am: Rajasthan Speaker’s petition in Supreme Court: Kapil Sibal representing Speaker says, prior to a decision there can’t be any interference (by the court) unless there is a suspension or disqualification.

10:55 am: A Rajasthan court has directed probe into allegations against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Credit Cooperative Society Scam.

09:55 am: If Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs are disqualified, it will bring down the majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly, making it easy for Ashok Gehlot to save his government. If the rebel MLAs win their case against disqualification, then they can vote against the Congress government and make it tough for Gehlot to retain power.

09:46 am: Pilot on Wednesday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s petition without hearing him and MLAs supporting him.

09:22 am: The Speaker, who had earlier said he would honour the Rajasthan High Court's request to delay action until its Friday verdict, told the Supreme Court that he is empowered by the constitution to take action under anti-defection laws.

09:19 am: The division bench Tuesday deferred its order till Friday on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta