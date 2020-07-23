Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that ‘if he meets him, PM Modi doesn’t say that he didin’t know about the political situation prevailing in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that ‘if he meets him, PM Modi doesn’t say that he didin’t know about the political situation prevailing in the state.

Gehlot also gave another reason for writing a letter to PM Modi apprising him of the current situation, and said that his letter will throw light completely on the current situation if his party members didn’t gave him complete information.

“I wrote to PM as it's a democracy. I wrote it so that he doesn't say that he didn't have info or his people gave him incomplete info. I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it”, Gehlot said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging "despicable attempts" to topple his government through horse-trading.

He named PM Modi's own Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "over-ambitious leaders" of his own party for being involved in the "conspiracy".

"Saving lives is our priority amid the pandemic. Even at such times, attempts to topple the government are being made. In these attempts, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some ambitious leaders of my party are involved," Gehlot wrote in his letter.

"For some time, attempts are being made to destablise democratically elected governments. This is an insult to the mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this," the Rajasthan CM said.

"I don't know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these plots," he said.

Gehlot also spoke about the alleged phone-recording of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that ‘if they don’t trust the Rajsthan government then they can send the audio tapes to FSL agency in America for voice test.

“If they think they don't trust Rajasthan government, then they can send the audio-tapes to FSL agency in the US for a voice test. They should step forward and undergo voice test. Union Ministers/MLAs/MPs give speeches so everyone knows it is their voice”, Gehlot said.

“Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work. Satyamev Jayate”, he added.

The Congress has alleged that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 'conspired to topple the elected Rajasthan government' and released a few audio clips. The BJP denied the charges but accused the Ashok Gehlot government of phone-tapping and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Posted By: Talib Khan