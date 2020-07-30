Gehlot also targeted Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati over her statements against him and accused the former UP CM of acting at the behest of the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a veiled attack on the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the ‘rates of horse-trading’ has been increased in the state after the Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the commencement of Assembly session from August 14.

"After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse-trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading,” Gehlot said as reported by PTI.

Gehlot also targeted Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati over her statements against him and accused the former UP CM of acting at the behest of the BJP. “Her complaining is not justified", Gehlot said.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Rajasthan Speaker and six BSP MLAs, who defected to Congress in September. The court sought a reply from the Speaker and six MLAs in the next hearing on August 11.

The notices were issued by the High Court after the BSP and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar filed writ petitions against six lawmakers who defected to the Congress.

Earlier this week, BSP chief Mayawati also said that the party will approach the Supreme Court, if needed, against the "unconstitutional" merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to state government's proposal to convene the Assembly session from August 14.

Mishra's nod came hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet sent a revised proposal—the fourth in seven days—changing the date of the convening session to August 14 from the earlier proposed date of July 31.

The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan