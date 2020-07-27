Dilwar had Friday filed a petition against the Speaker's decision to allow the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party last year and sought their disqualification.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday rejected BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's plea against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the Congress party last year. Dilwar had Friday filed a petition against the Speaker's decision to allow the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party last year and sought their disqualification.

In his plea, the BJP leader had questioned Speaker's inaction on a complaint filed by him in March this year seeking the disqualification of the BSP MLAs under the 10th schedule of the Constitution (the anti-defection laws).

Earlier on Sunday, the BSP had also issued a whip to the six MLAs and directed them to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a floor test is held in the Assembly.

"All six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since BSP is a recognised national party as such there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the 10th Schedule at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level," BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra said,

The claim on the MLAs from BSP has come nearly a year after they pledged they pledged their loyalty to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. However, the BSP leader warned that the six MLAs will be liable to disqualification in case they voted against the party's whip.

"It has been further stated in the notice that therefore they are bound to follow the 'whip' of BSP failing which they would entail disqualification," the statement said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma