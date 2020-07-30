The court has sought a reply from the Speaker and six MLAs in the next hearing on August 11.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A notice has been issued by the Rajasthan High Court to the Speaker and secretary of the state legislative assembly along with six MLAs, who contested the assembly elections on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and later defected to the Congress.

The court has sought a reply from the Speaker and six MLAs in the next hearing on August 11. The notices were issued by the High Court after the BSP and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar filed writ petitions against six lawmakers who defected to the Congress.

"The notices have been issued to the speaker and secretary of the Assembly and six MLAs. They have to submit their replies by August 11," a counsel for Dilawar said as reported by news agency PTI.

In his petition, Dilawar has also challenged the speaker's July 24 decision to reject his complaint filed in March against the BSP MLAs joining the Congress.

The bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal issued the notices while hearing the petitions. Separate notices have been issued on the petitions. The court heard the arguments on Wednesday, which remained inconclusive, and the hearing resumed today.

The merger of the BSP MLAs, in September last year, with the Congress was a boost for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as the tally of the ruling party increased to 107 in the 200-member House.

Without the support of these MLAs and 19 rebel Congress MLAs, the Gehlot government may plunge into a minority in the state assembly. Meanwhile, BJP, with 72 MLAs needs support of 30 more lawmakers to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Earlier this week, BSP chief Mayawati also said that the party will approach the Supreme Court, if needed, against the "unconstitutional" merger of 6 BSP MLAs with the Congress in the state.

"BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," she had said.

The BSP chief further said that the party has asked the six MLAs to vote against the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot if a trust vote takes place on the floor of the Rajasthan Assembly, failing which "their party membership will be cancelled".

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to state government's proposal to convene the Assembly session from August 14. Mishra's nod came hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet sent a revised proposal—the fourth in seven days—changing the date of convening session to August 14 from the earlier proposed date of July 31.

The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

