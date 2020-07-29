Rajasthan Crisis: The decision came after Gehlot met Mishra for the fourth time since the political crisis broke out in the state earlier this month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday rejected Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s request to convene an assembly session for the third time. Following the decision, Gehlot met Mishra for the fourth time today since the political crisis broke out in the state earlier this month.

Mishra is believed to be firm on his condition of a 21-day notice for convening the session of the assembly while Gehlot continues to insist on holding the assembly session from July 31, while refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote.

While rejecting the proposal for the second time on Tuesday, the Governor had sought a redrafted proposal,including three points – a 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing.

In addition, the Governor had written that a session can be called at a short notice if the government says in its new proposal that it planned to seek a vote of confidence.

However, the Gehlot government has not mentioned in its new proposal whether it is seeking a vote of confidence in the assembly session, which it is still insisting should begin on July 31, the date it gave in its last recommendation.

The Congress has earlier accused the Governor of bowing to “pressure” and hence not convening the session, a charge denied by Mishra.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande in a series of tweets on Tuesday questioned the Governor for not calling the assembly session.

“Kalraj Mishra is identified as a skilled administrator and a seasoned leader who respects political integrity, and holds a dignified post of the Governor of Rajasthan. His image has always been that of an idealistic leader,” he said.

“But in the context of the crisis in Rajasthan, the Governor of Rajasthan is adopting a biased approach to fulfil the interests of a particular party, which is violation of the rules mentioned in our Constitution,” he added.

