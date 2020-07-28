Transport Minister Pratap Singh said a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan refuses to die down anytime soon with the Ashok gehlot government making all possible attempts for survival following the rebel by his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday forwarded a revised recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session from July 31 after the Cabinet discussed the points raised by the governor on the issue.

"The revised note was forwarded to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after approval from the Cabinet," official sources said.

They said the government has not mentioned in the note whether it wants to seek vote of confidence in the assembly session. They said the Cabinet has maintained the same date of July 31 for holding the session.

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling the state assembly session and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh said a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor.

"The Cabinet wants the assembly session from July 31. The proposal which was sent earlier for calling the session is our legal right and we are sending it again to the governor," he told reporters.

"The governor's questions are simple and we discussed their reply. He has no right to be raising queries yet we are giving the reply," he said.

Singh also said that the government wants no confrontation with the governor and hoped Mishra will now accept the cabinet proposal for calling the session.

"We want permission to call the assembly session which is our right. We do not want any confrontation with the governor. If he does not accept this now, then it is clear that there is no Constitution in the country," he said.

On the issue of 21-day notice required for calling the session, the minister said that 10 days have already passed and asked why did the governor not give a date if he is talking the notice.

He said that if the governor rejects the proposals now, the further course of action will be decided.

"We have no competition with the governor, he is the head of our family," Singh said.

