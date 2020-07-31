The petition against the High Court order has been filed by Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Speaker CP Joshi withdrew his Special Leave Petition, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has moved the Supreme Court against the July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court restraining the Speaker from initiating disqualification proceedings against former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs.

The petition against the High Court order has been filed by Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and came days after Speaker withdrew his SLP from the Supreme Court.

On July 24, the Rajasthan High Court ruled that status quo will be maintained and asked Speaker not to initiate disqualification proceedings against Pilot and 18 other Congress rebel MLAs.

On Monday, senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of the Speaker told the Supreme Court that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a detailed order regarding the disqualification proceedings against the rebels and that his client will pursue the case in the Rajasthan High Court.

"We will contest it there and if the need arises we will again come back to the Supreme Court," Sibal told a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, which allowed him to withdraw the petition.

The Speaker's counsel told the top court that he will again approach the court if the need arisen and said that withdrawal of the petition should not mean they will not be allowed to raise the issue.





