Rajasthan Crisis: On Friday, the High Court provided relief to the Sachin Pilot camp and ordered a ‘status quo’ till Monday on the disqualification notices sent to them by the Speaker.

Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: The Congress on Friday announced that it has decided to move the Supreme Court after the High Court provided a four-day relief to Sachin Pilot and the rebel 18 MLAs against the Speaker’s action. The party has also decided to hold protests against the BJP’s “conspiracy to murder democracy” across the state on Saturday.

On Friday, the High Court provided relief to the Sachin Pilot camp and ordered a ‘status quo’ till Monday on the disqualification notices sent to them by the Speaker. It also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident MLAs to include the Centre in the list of respondents to their petition.

Following the setback by the High Court, Rajasthan Chief Minister, along with his supporters, met Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking a session of the assembly on Monday. Gehlot, however, later said that there had been no word from him so far.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also alleged that the Governor is facing “some pressure from the top”, threatening that if the demand for convening a session is not met, the MLAs will “not be responsible” if people gherao the Raj Bhawan.

“I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision. We hope the Assembly session begins soon. So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide the further course of action,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs began an indefinite sit-in at the Raj Bhawan. The MLAs, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, arrived there in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

“We have requested the Governor to convene an Assembly session as per rules and regulations. The governor is working on the directions of the Centre. We will sit here till the session date is given to us,” Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

BJP asks Centre to deploy CRPF in Rajasthan

The BJP, meanwhile, has urged the Centre to deploy CRPF in Rajasthan after Ashok Gehlot and his supporters started a 'dharna' at the Raj Bhawan. The BJP said that all legal provisions should be used to evict the MLAs from the Raj Bhawan.

“The chief minister is saying that the public will come and gherao the Raj Bhawan. I would request the Centre that it deploy the CRPF in Rajasthan to maintain law and order. It should not trust the Rajasthan police,” PTI quoted Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria as saying.

HC orders status quo on Speaker's notice to rebel Congress MLAs

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court ordered a ‘status quo’ on disqualification notice issued by the state assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

The Assembly Speaker issued the notice to the MLAs on July 14 after the ruling Congress complained to him that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two legislature party meetings last week.

The bench, in its order, said the writ petition is maintainable and is admitted on the ground of three pleas of the petitioners.

"After completion of filing of pleadings of the parties and the intervenors, Counsel for the parties shall be at liberty to file an application for early hearing of the writ petition. Till then, the 'status quo', as exists today viz-a-viz impugned notices dated 14.07.2020, shall be maintained," the order stated.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma