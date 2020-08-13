The BJP today said that it will move a no-condifence motion against Ashok gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major turnaround in the ongoing political turmoil in Rajastha, the BJP today said that it will move a no-condifence motion against Ashok gehlot-led Congress government on Friday.

The move comes after Vasundhara Raje and other top Rajasthan BJP leaders met today to discuss the strategy for the Assembly session starting from August 14.

"We are bringing a no-confidence motion tomorrow in the Assembly along with our allies," said Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal,” Kataria said.

He said even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as "one is going to east and the other to west".

BJP state president Satish Poonai said the BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have a total of 75 MLAs and of them, 74 were present in Thursday's legislature party meeting held at the BJP's office.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court gave a relief to the Gehlot government, ruling that six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote

The move by the opposition comes days after sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot ended the month-long standoff with the party and announced his homecoming after meeting top leadership including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress on Monday had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities.

The revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebels left Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with 102 MLAs, barely one above the majority mark in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

