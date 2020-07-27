Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the conduct of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to and discussed the conduct of Governor Kalraj Mishra, who has stalled his proposals to convene Assembly session. Speaking to reporters, the Rajasthan chief minister also said that the Governor has again sent him a six-page "love letter" in response to his proposal to summon Assembly session over the coronavirus crisis.

"Spoke to PM yesterday over Governor's conduct," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur. "The Governor has once again sent us a six-page love letter," he added.

Gehlot's remarks came hours after the Rajasthan Governor returned his proposal to call Assembly session, saying he needed more clarifications. The file has been sent to the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state and no decision has been taken yet.

"It will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Can you consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session?" Rajasthan Governor asked the Gehlot Cabinet, according to ANI.

This is the second time CM Gehlot has communicated to the prime minister about the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. Earlier last week, Gehlot had written a letter to PM Modi alleging that his Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other BJP leaders, as well as some "over-ambitious" people from Congress, were trying to topple the democratically elected Rajasthan government.

The political battle between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is now being fought between the state government and the Governor. The Congress government in the state wants to call Assembly session in order to probe the majority in the house. The High Court's decision on the disqualification process of Sachin Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs is still pending and the Gehlot government is reportedly trying to hold a floor test as soon as possible.

