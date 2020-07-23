Jaipur court has directed the state government to launch a probe into allegations against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat in credit Cooperative society scam, news agency PTI reports.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A city court in Jaipur has directed the state government to launch a probe into allegations against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat in connection with the Rs 884-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative society scam.

The development comes amid allegations by the Congress that Shekhawat 'conspired to topple the elected Rajasthan government' and released a few audio clips. The BJP, however, denied the charges but accused the Ashok Gehlot government of phone-tapping and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. The minister has also rejected the Congress party's claim that it was him in the audio and said that he was ready for any probe.

"If Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is claiming that it is not his voice and the reference in the audio clip is of some other Gajendra Singh, then why is he afraid of giving voice samples?” the Congress leader Ajay Maken said in a press conference on Sunday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with a probe into audio clips which purportedly indicate efforts to lure MLAs away from the Congress.

On Tuesday, additional district judge Pawan Kumar directed the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court to send the complaint against the BJP leader to the SOG.

Shekhawat has been named in the complaint along with his wife and others in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in which thousands of investors allegedly lost about Rs 900 crores.

The Jaipur unit of the SOG has probing into the scam since last year. An FIR was registered on August 23, 2019.

Shekhawat was not mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the SOG in connection with case. Later, a magistrate’s court also rejected an application to include him in the charge sheet.

The applicants them approached the additional district judge’s court

