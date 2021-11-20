Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: All ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan resigned from their position on Saturday night, a day before the mega Cabinet expansion in the state. The ministers reached Chief Minister Gehlot's residence for a meeting after which they submitted their resignations.

"All ministers resigned in the meeting," news agency PTI quoted Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, as saying.

The Congress will now hold the crucial PCC meeting at 2 pm on Sunday which will likely be attended by Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra. Following the meeting, the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers is expected to take place at around 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan.

With this, Congress would hope to end the deadlock between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Last year, the two had found themselves at opposite ends after Pilot and his supporters revolted against the state government. The issue was later resolved after Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra intervened.

However, earlier this year, Pilot supporters had once again expressed their disappointment over the delay in the cabinet expansion of the state and asked the former deputy Chief Minister to talk to the Congress top brass. Following this, both Pilot and Gehlot had met party chief Sonia Gandhi that had paved the way for the cabinet expansion in the state.

"Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have... I am happy to do it," Pilot had said after the meeting with Sonia, as reported by PTI.

"I am happy Mrs Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary Mr (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma