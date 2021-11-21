Jaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: As many as 15 Congress MLAs - 11 cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS) - were sworn-in as ministers in the Rajasthan government on Sunday at an oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan with a hope to end the year-long conflict between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader Sachin Pilot.

The new Rajasthan cabinet includes five Pilot loyalists. Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress chief, had earlier shared the list of the new ministers, saying three leaders have been elevated to cabinet rank. "Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," he had said in a Tweet.

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat were sworn-in as cabinet ministers in the Rajasthan government. On the other hand, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola took oath as ministers of state.

Gehlot confident of forming govt in 2023

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had congratulated the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the state government, expressing hopes that the Congress will return to power in 2023. He said that his government in the last 35 months has worked to deliver transparent, sensible and good governance and had taken the state forward on the path of development, despite adverse circumstances.

"The people have endorsed the good governance of our government by making the Congress win in the assembly bye-elections and local bodies elections held during our tenure. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication, Gehlot had said in a Tweet in Hindi.

'No factionalism in Congress'

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that there is no factionalism in the Rajasthan unit of the party and stated that the party will work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people.

The former deputy Chief Minister also expressed his satisfaction over the move and stated that the inclusion of four Dalit ministers in the Cabinet has sent out a positive message about the party and the state government.

"Congress is working under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party workers will have to work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people. There are no factions in the party. The decision of Cabinet reshuffle has been taken together," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I had met party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, we discussed a lot of issues. I carried out all responsibilities given to me by the party in the last 20 years, with dedication. In the time to come, I will work wherever the party sends me," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

