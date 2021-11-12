New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A day after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the impending cabinet expansion, former deputy CM of the state and MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot, arrived at 10 Janpath to meet the party supremo today. Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards as the Congress is set to implement "one leader-one post" policy.

Delhi | Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath, to meet party's interim president Sonia Gandhi over political developments in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/IcX0jY2198 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot said that Congress top leadership will take the final decision regarding the cabinet rejig in the state. He also said that he will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command and only want good governance to continue in the state.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted sources as saying that Congress is set to implement a "one leader-one post" policy in the state. The sources further said that three ministers of the Gehlot camp will be replaced with new inductions in the upcoming cabinet rejig.

"There will be 'one leader, one post' formula in the cabinet reshuffle. Three senior members of Gehlot Cabinet are likely to be removed from their post as they have already been given responsibilities in the party. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra, AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma are likely to be out in the reshuffle. They themselves have requested to work for the party," a top source said as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had a meeting at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence with party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal. AICC incharge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting. After the meeting, Maken said that the political situation in Rajasthan, expected cabinet expansion and the roadmap for 2023 Assembly elections in the state were discussed.

Presently, nine positions in Gehlot's cabinet are vacant. And if, the three current ministers are dropped then a dozen new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet. Challenge for Congress is to adjust independent MLAs as the party does not have the full majority in the state Assembly.

According to sources, a few of them (independent MLAs) will be accommodated in the cabinet. Most importantly 4-5 MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp are set to get a berth in the Cabinet. However, Congress has not decided about the adjustment of Sachin Pilot in the party after he resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief.

