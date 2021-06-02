The Congress leader also unfollowed some famous names including a few party leaders who had passed away recently like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 1, Tuesday decided to unfollow around 50 accounts on Twitter that belonged to ace personalities from different fields including politics, journalism, social media influencers and more.

Rahul Gandhi, who is very active on social media and often seen tweeting about several issues and sharing his point of view on Twitter, has about 18.5 million followers. Meanwhile, the politician now follows 224 people on the microblogging site out of which most profiles are of politicians

The Congress chief has also unfollowed a few party leaders like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi who passed away recently. However, there has been no confirmation as to why he decided to take such a step but his action gave birth to a lot of speculations. Some Congress party leaders have said that it is a part of an exercise which happened in order to refresh his account.

Talking about the same to Business Today, a leader of the part said, "Such accounts will be followed very soon and he will also refollow some of those accounts unfollowed on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Gandhi's this 'unfollowing' act divided the netizens, while he drew a lot of flak on social media from some, many were seen standing with him for this move.

Well, this isn't the first time, Rahul Gandhi got stuck in a Twitter controversy, recently also he was under the radar of people when he called the COVID situation 'MOVID', where he was seen referring to Modi as he replaced the first letter from Modi's M.

His tweet gathered a lot of criticism from BJP leaders. In his explanation, he said that he found it appropriate to join the word with PM Modi's name as he thinks the prime minister is responsible for the COVID-19 worsening scenario in the country.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal