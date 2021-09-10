Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir and said both the organisations are "ruining" the love and brotherhood that exists among the people

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he is a Kashmiri Pandit and feels at home whenever he visits Jammu and Kashmir. The former Congress chief was also seen exhorting people to chant 'Jai Mata Di' from a stage in Jammu and invoking his Kashmiri Pandit lineage.

Addressing Congress office-bearers and workers at a party function here on the last day of his two-day visit to Jammu, Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir and said both the organisations are "ruining" the love and brotherhood that exists among the people of the Union Territory.

"I am a Kashmiri Pandit. My family is Kashmiri Pandit. Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me and said that Congress implemented many welfare schemes for them but the BJP has done nothing. I promise that my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them," the Congress leader said.

I had said in Srinagar that whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir I feel that I have come home. Yesterday, I had gone to offer prayers at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple (in Reasi district) and I felt at home," he said.

Taking a dig at BJP-led central government, Gandhi accused it of making false promises to migrant Kashmiri Pandits. "A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits told me that a promise of providing Rs 25 lakh compensation has not been fulfilled yet. It was the Congress that announced the compensation for the Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Gandhi's accusation, the BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi alleging all the vexing issues of the region is the "legacy of the Gandhi family". BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, in a press conference, alleged the Congress, for its petty vote bank politics, sacrificed not only the Kashmiri Pandits but also the development of the region.

Training his guns at the Gandhi scion, the BJP spokesperson dubbed him immature and irresponsible. "The problems of Jammu and Kashmir are the legacy of the Gandhi family. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who was responsible for the problems of Kashmir."

Astonishingly, Rahul Gandhi "very conveniently forgot that the woes of the Kashmiri Pandits were because of the politics of appeasement of Congress and like-minded parties", Patra said.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Artice 370, he said it ended all discriminations against women, Schedules Castes and the "refugees" from Kashmir. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Kashmir is now moving in the direction of development and inclusiveness," Patra said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan