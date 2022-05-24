New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress found themselves engaged in a war of words once again on Tuesday after the latter's former president Rahul Gandhi met British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in London.

Corbyn, Leader of the Opposition in England from 2015 to 2020, is known for his anti-India views.

Sharing a picture of Rahul with Corbyn, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asked how long can the Congress leader go on against his own country. Rijiju noted that Corbyn is known for his "hatred and dislike" for India, adding he advocates Kashmir's secession.

Several other BJP leaders attacked Rahul, asking what he was doing with Corbyn.

"Jeremy is known for his visceral dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession and is unequivocally anti-Hindu," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted. "Gandhi has finally found his overseas collaborator, who denigrates India with the same impunity as him."

However, the Congress defended Rahul and hit back at the BJP, saying political leaders have met in the past and will meet in future other leaders having divergent and opposite views.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Corbyn, asking if he endorses the British leader's view.

"Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Government and ilk of Kapil Mishra," he said. "Hope the media friends will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views."

He also cited examples of PM Modi's public interactions with economic fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and asked whether he endorsed them.

"Rahul Gandh taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out. If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate - Why did PM take Nirav Modi to Davos and about their common photos? What about video of PM addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai” in a public function," he asked.

"Why does PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? Why did PM go to Pakistan to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? Will the Government promise it'll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us? Time to debate real issues, not BJP propaganda," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments against the country on foreign soil.

Gandhi, while addressing an event on 'India at 75' in Cambridge university on Monday evening, alleged that there is a "systematic attack" on the institutions that allow India to speak and as the conversation is being stamped out, the "deep state" is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening in the country.

At another 'Ideas for India' event in London, Gandhi on Saturday said the "deep state" in India is "chewing" the Indian state much like in Pakistan, as he launched a frontal attack on the Modi government, provoking a backlash from the ruling party which branded him a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader" who betrayed the country with his remarks made on foreign soil.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma