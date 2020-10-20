Rahul Gandhi said that he didn't like the kind of language Kamal Nath used to describe BJP leader Imarti Devi and termed his 'item' remark "unfortunate".

New Delhi | Jagra News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior party leader Kamal Nath's 'item' dig at BJP leader Imarti Devi "unfortunate" and said that although he belonged to his own party but he didn't like the kind of language used against the BJP woman leader.

"Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark," Rahul Gandhi said.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

What did Kamal Nath say?

Addressing an election rally in Dabra, Kamal Nath said, "Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai (what an item she is)."

His remarks triggered massive outrage with Imarti Devi demanding Sonia Gandhi to oust Kamal Nath from the Congress party. She also asked if Gandhi would tolerate such language for her daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

"Such people (former CM Kamal Nath) have no right to stay in Madhya Pradesh...I demand Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the party. She is also a woman & a mother, will she tolerate if anybody will say something like this about her daughter?" Imarti Devi said.

Imarti Devi was among the 21 Jyotiradtiya Scindia loyalists who resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year. Reacting to his remark, Scindia said that 'never respect women' is Congress party's principle.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma