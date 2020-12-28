Rahul's visit ahead of the foundation day - a day that holds immense significance for the party - gave fodder to the BJP to attack the former Congress chief.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for a foreign visit on Sunday as the party celebrates its 136th Foundation Day at its state and district headquarters across the country today. While the Congress did not disclose Rahul's detination, reports suggest that he left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight. His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Congress chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.

Rahul's visit ahead of the foundation day - a day that holds immense significance for the party - gave fodder to the BJP to attack the former Congress chief.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's absence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared."

Earlier this year, the BJP had attacked Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi after a foreign trip, with the party MPs demanding in the Parliament that they both get tested coronavirus as they had returned from Italy and might spread it here.

Meanwhile, Rahul tweeted this morning on the party's foundation day. "The Congress is committed to the welfare of the nation. Today, on the occasion of the the Foundation Day, we reiterate our commitment to truth and equality. Jai Hind," he wrote.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party's foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising ''Tiranga Yatras'' and running a social media campaign ''Selfie with Tiranga''.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta