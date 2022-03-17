New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: India's oldest political party, Congress, is in the middle of a storm after its drubbing in the recently concluded Assembly Elections in five states during which the grand old party failed to win four of them and lost its power in Punjab to AAP. A series of marathon meetings of the Congress' top brass have been taking place to discuss the poor performance of the party and the ever-escalating infighting.

Now, a day after Congress' rebel group, the G-23, met at veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence, Gandhi scion, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who also attended the G-23 meet yesterday. Rahul Gandhi and Hooda reportedly discussed revamping the party and the way forward following its loss in five Assembly elections.

The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes and is seen as a reach out gesture from the party to the members of G-23. Hooda, a popular leader in Haryana, is one of the key figures in the G-23 and has been one of the regular attendees of the meetings, but the meeting with Rahul Gandhi is said to be for grievance redressal of the group and particularly for Hooda who is likely to be appointed as state president of the Haryana Congress, a key demand of his supporters.

After the meeting, Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, visited Ghulam Nabi Azad, a part of the G-23, at the latter's residence. Hooda and Azad were reported to have discussed concrete proposals to strengthen the Congress and ensure collective leadership and decision making as demanded by the grouping.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Hooda is significant in the context of the G23 statement and the telephonic conversation Azad had with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to convey the intentions of the meeting at his residence. The G-23, in a statement, said that the group wants the Congress organisation should be revamped and there should be the accountability of the people involved in the election process.

The grouping had yesterday said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." The G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way."

"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative in 2024," the statement by G-23 leaders said.

On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls. She was also authorised to undertake "necessary and comprehensive" organisational changes.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan