New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the deadlock and non-stop disruptions in parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday (August 3) to discuss the Opposition strategy for the Monsoon Session. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also confirmed that it will attend the breakfast meeting called by Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting will be held around 9.30 am at the Constitution Club in Delhi, according to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. "All floor leaders and other MPs will join the meeting," Kharge said. Sources have also said that the Opposition MPs will take out a protest march and walk to the Parliament as quoted by India Today.

“Invitations are being sent to all MPs of the Opposition parties, this will help us listen to suggestions from all the leaders fighting against the Centre,” India Today quoted a party source as saying.

This comes after the government turned down all demands to hold a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue. The BJP called the Pegasus allegations a "non-issue". The Opposition plans to hold a parallel Parliament session against the Centre. This will be the second opposition meet since last week. Earlier also leaders of various parties had met to discuss a coordinated strategy to mount pressure on the government on several issues including the farmers' row.

The parliament has been barely able to function this time since the monsoon session began on July 19 amid opposition protests and demands for discussions on the Pegasus snooping scandal and farmers' protest. A lot of taxpayers' money is said to be wasted due to this disruption.

The opposition has alleged Centre of passing several bills without due discussion in the parliament. Taking a dig at the Centre over this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill... Passing legislation or making papri chaat!."

