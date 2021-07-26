Parliament Monsoon Session: Accusing the Centre of helping two to three big businessmen, the former Congress chief said that PM Modi will have to repeal the "black laws", which were passed by the Parliament last year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday used a tractor to arrive at the Parliament in protest against the three contentious agricultural laws. He was accompanied by Congress MPs, who raised slogans against the farm laws and the Centre.

Extending support to farmers, the Wayanad MP said that he has brought their message to the Parliament and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for "suppressing" their voices.

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," Rahul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament, in protest against the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/JJHbX5uS5L — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

However, several Congress leaders -- including party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and its national President Srinivas BV -- were detained by the Delhi Police after Rahul's tractor's march in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers want the Centre to withdraw the Acts and give an assurance over the minimum support price (MSP). However, the Centre has refused to withdraw the Acts but has agreed to amend the. It has also invited the farmers to begin the talks again.

"Country has witnessed that these farm laws are beneficial and are in favour of farmers. We have had discussions about these laws. If they express their issues with the laws point-wise, we can discuss it," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, as reported by ANI.

