Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: In an end to week-long political crisis in the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Khatima, was on Sunday sworn-in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The oath was administered by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

The 45-year-old is the youngest chief minister in the history of Uttarakhand. He is also the third person in just four months after Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat to become the chief minister of the state.

BJP MLA @pushkardhami sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at a programme in Raj Bhawan, Dehradun



Along with Dhami, BJP's Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey and Ganesh Joshi were also sworn-in as ministers for the new state cabinet.

Why BJP changed the CM just months before the assembly election in Uttarakhand?

Tirath Singh Rawat was forced to resign from his position this week to avoid a "constitutional crisis" in Uttarakhand as he was not a member of the state legislative assembly and bypolls are unlikely to take place now due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

On Saturday, Dhami was elected as the new leader of the BJP's legislature party in the state. Following his appointment, Dhami had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for posing faith in him.

"A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami had told media persons on Saturday.

Dhami, the youngest CM of Uttarakhand

The son of an ex-serviceman, Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

He is also believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

