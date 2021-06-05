Punjab Political Crisis: Several Congress leaders in Punjab are unhappy over Captain Singh's handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and feel that he should not be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party in 2022 polls.

Punjab | Jagran Politics Desk: The future of Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab currently hangs in balance as Congress reviews its situation ahead of next year's crucial assembly polls. While most of the MLAs and leaders in Punjab want Captain Singh to continue as Congress' face for the 2022 polls, many have shown their reservation against him and want the top party leadership to make a change.

According to a report by News18, several Congress leaders in Punjab are unhappy over Captain Singh's handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and feel that he should not be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party in 2022 polls.

Notably, this comes at a time when the differences between Captain Singh and his former cabinet colleague and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu have widened. On Friday, Captain Singh also meet a three-member panel -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal -- set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve the infighting among the party's state unit.

"It was an internal discussion and so I will not divulge about it. [Punjab Assembly] elections are due in the next six months. We all are getting ready to face it," he said after the meet.

However, several Congress leaders are also not happy with Sidhu and complained about him to the Congress committee. The panel is expected to submit its report in next two days after which the top leadership of the party will take the necessary steps. Reports suggest that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been made aware of the current situation in Punjab.

Harish Rawat, one of the members of the panel, has said that efforts are being made to bring more cohesion in the state unit, adding that Captain Singh on Friday shared his roadmap for next year's assembly elections in Punjab.

"We had a conversation with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for almost three hours about the challenges of the government. He shared his roadmap for the 2022 Punjab elections. We'll place his roadmap before Congress president," Rawat said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"At one stage, I was trying to bring Navjot Singh Sindhu and Captain Amarinder Singh together in a team but now other things have also come up which are more important than this," he added.

