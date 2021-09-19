Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa whose name has been proposed as the new chief minister of Punjab is the Jails and Cooperation Minister in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name has been proposed as the new chief minister of Punjab. The development comes after Congress MP Ambika Soni declined the offer to become the face of the next chief minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know about Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa:

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is the Jails and Cooperation Minister in the outgoing cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh. Born on April 25, 1959, Randhawa represents Dera Baba Nanak. He Hails from the Gurdaspur district in the Majha region, considered to be the wild west of Punjab.

Randhawa is a three-time Congress MLA and has been elected in 2002, 2007, and 2017. He has been the Vice President of the state Congress and general secretary. In 2002, Randhawa defeated Akali Dal’s Nirmal Singh Kahlon. In 2012, he was elected from the new constituency of Dera Baba Nanak. Then again in 2017, he was elected from the same constituency.

Randhawa comes from a Congress family. His father, Santokh Singh, was twice state Congress president and a very well-known figure in the Majha region.

In terms of opposition Randhawa has been very aggressive against the Badal family in general and Bikram Singh Majithia in particular during the present Congress government. Time and again he has made public statements that not enough was being done by the Congress government against the SAD leaders for various perceived transgressions.

Randhawa is also the one who raised the issue of non-prosecution of the accused in the cases of the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and the subsequent police firing in which two youths died.

He has openly revolted against Captain Amarinder Singh for the failure to fulfill the promises made in the run-up to the 2017 polls regarding these incidents.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha