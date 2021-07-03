Punjab Political Crisis: Sources have said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will discuss ways to accommodate Navjot Singh Sidhu and end the crisis for Congress in Punjab.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With an aim to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Congress' Punjab unit ahead of next year's assembly election, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet the party high command in Delhi next week.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that Singh will discuss ways to accommodate Navjot Singh Sidhu and end the crisis in the state. However, the sources said that the final date for the meeting is not decided yet.

The crisis in Punjab has left Congress reeling as the state will go to assembly polls next year. The party had earlier formed a three-member committee to resolve the dispute between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder.

The committee -- which included Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal -- had recommended that Sidhu must be "suitably accommodated" in the party. It also said that all sections, castes and religions should be accommodated.

Sidhu has also made it cleared that he is not a "showpiece for just polls", adding that Captain Amarinder is "not Congress" and cannot take decisions solo.

However, ANI sources have said that Captain Amarinder has opened his cards to counter Sidhu by saying that a Hindu leader should be given the chance to lead the party in the state.

The sources further said that the crisis in Punjab is not only between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder as a majority of MLAs are not happy with the working style of the chief minister and want a leadership change.

"Sidhu will be given a big responsibility. Things will be cleared after the meeting of Captain and top leadership. Captain Amarinder is ready to discuss the post of deputy chief minister and campaign committee chairman for Sidhu. The top leadership will take the call only after taking Captain into confidence," the sources told ANI.

"As months left for the polls, the party is not in a position to take a hard step of changing the leadership in the state. Captain Amarinder Singh has been given 18 points agenda to work on. Meanwhile, other leaders will also be accommodated with a reshuffle in the cabinet. And, party's formula of appointing a Dalit deputy chief minister is also under consideration along with another deputy chief minister," the sources added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma