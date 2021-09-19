Punjab Political Crisis LIVE: According to reports, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is being seen as the frontrunner for the post and other names doing the rounds include former union minister Ambika Soni and Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress party is likely to announce the name of the next Punjab chief minister later by today as discussions are going on among the top leadership of the party to finalise the replacement of Captain Amarinder Singh. As per ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers will stay in Chandigarh till the next Chief Minister is finalised. The Congress Legislature Party meeting had earlier yesterday passed a resolution authorising Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a decision on the new Chief Minister. According to reports, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is being seen as the frontrunner for the post and other names doing the rounds include former union minister Ambika Soni and Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister ahead of the CLP meeting and expressed his unhappiness over the way the situation had been handled by the party leadership. He cited continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months. The Chief Minister made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes. Captain Amarinder Singh said he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades. Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Punjab Political Crisis:

9:50 am: Punjab | A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat ji and Ajay Maken ji yesterday. A resolution was passed that Sonia Gandhi ji's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision: Pawan Goel, Working President, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee

9:25 am: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab chief minister is an admission by the Congress that it failed to perform in the state and has nothing to show for its tenure of over four-and-a-half years. A mere change of guard, however, will not save the Congress' sinking ship in Punjab, he said.

9:10 am: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Chandigarh has been called at 11 am today. A resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here. Party sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting today.

8:50 am: A crucial meeting of the Congress party was held late on Saturday evening at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab CM; Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni attended the meeting. The video shows the Congress leaders leaving Rahul Gandhi's residence.

8:20 am: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader, the sources said. Names of senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and MP Partap Singh Bajwa are also doing the rounds. Some sources, however, have said the Navjot Singh Sidhu was not in contention for the next CLP leader.

8:00 am: Punjab Congress MLAs Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state. This came after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, saying he felt "humiliated" at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan