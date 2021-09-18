Punjab Political Crisis: Following the demand of the MLAs, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called a meeting of the state's Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today at 5 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The political tussle in Punjab has not settled yet as at least 40 MLAs have written to top leadership demanding a legislative party meeting. Following the demand of the MLAs, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called a meeting of the state's Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today at 5 pm. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat made the announcement Friday night.

“The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 PM on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office".

Meanwhile, as the party leaders are reaching Punjab to attend the meet, a report by Dainik Jagran has stated that the Congress High Command has asked Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to resign from the post of the CM. The report further stated that a new CM face will be chosen during the CLP meet today evening. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar and names of some other leaders are in discussions for the new CM face.

Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh, when asked about reports that Captain Amarinder Singh has been asked to step down as CM, evaded the question and said that the important topics will be discussed during the CLmeet today evening. "A meeting has been called. Things will be discussed in the meeting", Pargat Singh said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The development comes as several legislators and ministers close to Sidhu have been seeking a meeting of the legislature party. Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan