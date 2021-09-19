Senior Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat on Sunday tweeted that Chiranjeet Singh Channi will be the new chief minister of the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the wait for the announcement of the new chief minister of Punjab following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, senior Congress leader and in charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat on Sunday evening tweeted that Charanjit Singh Channi will become the new chief minister of the state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan