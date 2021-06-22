Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state also. The elections are scheduled to take place next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reached the Parliament to meet the three-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel, set up by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, to discuss certain pointers raised in the report. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office at the Parliament.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has expressed keenness in discussing certain pointers regarding the factionalism in Punjab Congress and the AICC panel will discuss the issues with Amarinder Singh today. This will be his first meeting with the panel, which includes Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Aggarwal and Harish Rawat after they had submitted a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources close to the Chief Minister said on Sunday that the meeting is aimed at finding a solution acceptable to him concerning various issues.

"We will be meeting again at 11 am (today). On the basis of the report submitted to the Congress president, she has expressed interest in discussing certain pointers, the committee will discuss them with Captain Amarinder Singh," Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said as quoted by ANI.

An important sticking point apparently is suitable accommodation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom Capt Amarinder Singh has had differences. Earlier in the first week of June, the Chief Minister had presented his side to the committee for three hours.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi is monitoring the developments but the party high command has not yet opened its cards. They added that Sonia Gandhi wanted the committee to come up with a formula that is acceptable to all leaders. The most important decision concerns that of the state Congress chief. There is also a possibility of the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister and various election-related committees have to be finalised.

Asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'two families taking advantage in Punjab' comments, Rawat said that the party would assess his statement after receiving the relevant information. "When the matter is before Congress president, it isn't good to say anything through newspapers," he said.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had held meetings with leaders of the state in the national capital in an effort to bring greater cohesion in the state unit ahead of assembly elections next year and resolve factional issues and "infighting".

Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state also. The next assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.



