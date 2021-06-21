Punjab Political Crisis: Sidhu's attack at Congress, especially at Captain Singh, is not a good sign for the grand old party that is trying to retain power in Punjab.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: It seems that the political crisis for Congress in Punjab won't end soon as cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has clarified that he is "not a showpiece" for the grand old party just to win the assembly election.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is "not Congress" and he cannot take decisions solo. He also took a jibe at the top party leadership and hinted that he is disappointed with the Congress high command.

"I am not a showpiece that you will take me out campaigning, win the elections and then keep me back in the almirah. So that I can see how you do mining, how you do this, how you do that. And selfish vested interests overriding the interests of the state. This is unbearable for me," Sidhu told The Indian Express.

"You fulfil it, I will walk behind you. Without a post, I will work for you 24*7. But if you do not fulfil this then I will do it. I will take it to the people, through the people, by the people, for the people. I will get that power from the people. I will fight. My stand is very clear," he added.

Sidhu's attack at Congress, especially at Captain Singh, is not a good sign for the grand old party that is trying to retain power in Punjab. The party has also tried to solve the crisis by forming a three-member committee in Punjab which recommended that Sidhu should be "suitably accommodated".

However, Sidhu doesn't seem to agree with the terms and conditions of the top leadership in Congress. It must be mentioned that several Congress MLAs, who wished to remain anonymous, have also questioned Captain Singh and want the party to make some changes in Punjab.

The assembly election in Punjab will be held in February or March next year. The state is set to see action between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance. In previous elections in 2017, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats in the state.

