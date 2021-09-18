The frontrunners for post of chief minister of Punjab are said to be Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar, and Pratap Singh Bajwa. The decision will be taken by Congress high command, Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: As Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of chief minister of Punjab on Saturday (September 18), new names for the probable contenders of the next chief ministership have begun to surface.

AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat said they have sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. They are waiting for the party high command, Sonia Gandhi's decision to announce the next CM.

According to a Times of India report, the party this time wants a Sikh and non-Sikh combination in the polls.

Also Read: Next Punjab CM to be finalised soon by Congress high command

Here are the frontrunners for the post of chief minister of Punjab:

1. Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former Indian cricketer and TV commentator who joined politics after retiring from cricket in December 1999. Sidhu was a Member of Parliament from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency from 2004 to 2014. He was nominated by BJP as a member of the Rajya Sabha in April 2016. He resigned from the post three months later and formed his own party Awaaz-e-Punjab in September 2016. Awaaz-e-Punjab did not survive long and Sidhu joined Congress in January 2017. He contested the 2017 Punjab Assembly election from Amritsar East and won the election by a margin of 42,809 votes. In July 2021, Sidhu was appointed the (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) PPCC president.

2. Ambika Soni

Ambika Soni is a Congress Party leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. She has served the Indian government in various capacities including as the Minister of Tourism, Minister of Culture, and Minister of Information & Broadcasting. She began her political career in 1969 when she was co-opted into the Congress Party by Indira Gandhi at the time of the Party split in 1969. In March 1976 she was elected to Rajya Sabha. In 1998 she became the president of All India Mahila Congress. From 1999 - 2006 she was General Secretary of All India Congress Committee.

3. Sunil Jakhar

A member of the Indian National Congress, Sunil Kumar Jakhar is the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. He first became a member of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Abohar in 2002. In 2007 and 2012, he was re-elected from Abohar. He became a member of parliament after winning a by-election in Gurdaspur.

4. Pratap Singh Bajwa

Partap Singh Bajwa has served as a member of the Lok Sabha representing Gurdaspur in Punjab from 2009 to 2014. He was elected to Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Kahnuwan Constituency in 1992, 2002, and 2007. He worked in various different departments under the government of Punjab. He started his career in politics as a student leader in 1976 and then became President of Youth Congress in 1982, rising to the President of State Congress later.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha