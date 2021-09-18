This came after the Congress High Command had earlier in the day asked him to step down as the CM of Punjab amid growing infighting in the state Congress unit.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Embattled Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his and his council of ministers' resignation to the Governor of the state. This came after the Congress High Command had earlier in the day asked him to step down as the CM of Punjab amid growing infighting in the state Congress unit.

After resigning, the Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness with the decision of the party leadership. "I feel humiliated," he said, adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today. This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs, which is why I decided to quit", said Amarinder Singh.

#WATCH | "...I told Congress President that I will be resigning today...Did they have an element of doubt that I couldn't run the govt...I feel humiliated...Whoever they have faith in, can make them (CM)," says Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/4HeUl8JN7Z — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

"I am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action", he said, adding that "Whoever they (party high command) have faith in, can make them Punjab CM".

#WATCH | Congress leader Amarinder Singh responds on being asked "Would you be accepting new chief minister made by Punjab Congress?" pic.twitter.com/cPvQTZo8bH — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Four rebel ministers and MLAs had written to the party's command demanding a meeting of the legislature party. Some of them conveyed that he does not enjoy the support of the majority of MLAs.

When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh, who was Captain during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, took the oath as the 26th Chief Minister of Punjab in 2017 after Congress won the Assembly Elections with the majority.

He served as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee from 2010 to 2013. Singh had served as a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for five terms representing Patiala (Urban) thrice and Samana and Talwandi Sabo once each.

In 2015, he was again elected as President of the Punjab Congress. Singh resigned from Lok Sabha on November 23, 2016, and fully dedicated himself to Punjab polls and the party came in power in the state with a majority.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan