Earlier, the Punjab unit of Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that Amarinder Singh, a Congress leader, has joined hands with the BJP and that he is working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and said that the latter is upset with the Delhi government because it didn't give permission to convert nine stadiums into open jails where protesting farmers would have been kept. Earlier, the Punjab unit of Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that Amarinder Singh, a Congress leader, has joined hands with the BJP and that he is working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions.

"The Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such a low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to state governments to implement it. Had it been so, why would farmers of the country hold talks with Centre," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The reason behind Captain Sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails," he said.

"They are upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," the Delhi CM said, adding that the Modi government had plans to put farmers in these stadiums.

The remarks of the Delhi CM came after Amarinder Singh slammed the Delhi government for failing to pass an amendment to negate the farm bills and officially notifying the agricultural legislations.

"Do they have no shame? They failed to pass any amendment in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have officially notified the agricultural legislations. The party's true intent and affiliation has been exposed," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma