The Chief Minister said that Punjab had run out of coal, urea and DAP and other essential supplies due to Railways decision not to ply goods trains even after the farmers eased their blockade to allow such movement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After failing to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind over the newly enacted farm laws, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will be leading a dharna (protest) at Rajghat in New Delhi along with Congress MLAs on Wednesday morning to highlight the power crisis and critical essential supplies in Punjab after Centre's refusal to allow movement of goods trains due to farmers' agitation.

Informing about the development, the Punjab chief minister's office said, "With President not giving time for a meeting, CM Capt Amarinder Singh announces he will lead dharna of MLAs at Delhi’s Rajghat tomorrow to highlight state’s power crisis & critical essential supplies situation amid Centre’s refusal to allow movement of goods trains".

The Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills against the newly enacted farm laws by the Parliament last month. The Punjab CM had sought time on October 21 to meet the President to request his assent to Punjab Assembly's amended farm laws.

A reminder was subsequently sent on October 29, in response to which the CMO received a demi official letter on Monday, rejecting the request for the meeting on the ground that the state's amendment Bills were still pending with the Governor for consideration.

As the President reportedly declined his meeting request, Amarinder Singh decided to hold a protest at Rajghat tomorrow and said that his refusal to meet the Punjab ministers was "unconstitutional".

Amarinder Singh reiterated his appeal to MLAs of other Punjab parties to join in the 'dharna' in the state's interest, which was facing a grim situation as the last of the private power plants will also shut down on Tuesday.

With its bid for power purchase not cleared for Tuesday, the state was facing extreme power shortage, all agricultural and vegetable supplies had been curtailed, and high loss feeders power supply had been cut, Amarinder Singh said, adding that the people of Punjab were staring at a "dark festival season".

Further, the continued and inexplicable suspension of goods trains was having serious consequences for other states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, he pointed out, reiterating his warning that armed forces will become sitting ducks for enemies if they did not get essential supplies before snow sets in.

