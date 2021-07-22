Navjot Singh Sidhu was the first to extend the olive branch, as he invited the chief minister for his elevation ceremony and Amarinder Singh responded with an invite for a tea party for all party leaders and MLAs to be held at the Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Softening his stand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has invited newly-appointed state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for a tea party ahead of the latter's elevation ceremony on Friday. Captain Amarinder, who was engaged in a bitter stand-off with Sidhu over the past few months, has also decided to attend the event where the cricketer-turned-politician will formally take over as the Punjab Congress chief.

Sidhu was the first to extend the olive branch, as he invited the chief minister for his elevation ceremony and Singh responded with an invite for a tea party for all party leaders and MLAs to be held at the Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Sidhu's formal invitation ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder has invited all MLAs, MPs and senior leaders for tea at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at 10 am on Friday.

Sidhu and Amarinder have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won’t meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

Sidhu will formally assume the charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday.

Amarinder Singh and other party MLAs will first assemble at Punjab Bhawan, from where they will go to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of the installation ceremony.

Incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC, Harish Rawat, is also expected to attend the event.

"Under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress will unitedly welcome the new president tomorrow. Congress MPs will be present," Harish Rawat told ANI.

Meanwhile, in his invitation letter to Amarinder, Sidhu said, "I do not have any personal agenda, only the agenda of public interest."

"You and all are aware of my resolve and commitment to fulfill the 18 point agenda set by the high command in the interest of Punjab issues and the people of Punjab. I stand firm in my resolve. I will be," he added.

