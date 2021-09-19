Congress frontrunner for Punjab chief minister, Ambika Soni has declined the offer to become the supremo of the state saying that she believes a Sikh should be elected as chief minister of Punjab.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress MP Ambika Soni has declined the offer to become the face of the next chief minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post on Saturday. She said she believes a Sikh should be elected as chief minister of Punjab.

"I've declined the offer (to be the next Punjab CM). Party's exercise is going on in Chandigarh with the general secretary and observers are taking views of all MLAs. I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh," Soni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amid the political developments in Punjab Soni reached the residence of party leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly to further her disapproval.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting, which was scheduled to be held at 11 am today, has been reportedly called off as the party leadership is unable to zero in on the successor of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader. Other names for the post are also doing rounds.

In Saturday’s CLP meeting, Congress MLAs authorised party President Sonia Gandhi to select its next leader. Harish Rawat, the party's Punjab in-charge, announced that name for the next chief minister will be out by September 19. Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa confirmed the news that the announcement will be made in the next 2-3 hours.

This comes after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, saying he felt “humiliated” by the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit.

“I am feeling humiliated. I have been in politics for 52 years. I will talk to my supporters and then I will decide on my future in politics,” Captain Amarinder stated after stepping down.

He also vowed to oppose the name of his party colleague and rival Navjot Singh Sidhu for the post of chief minister of Punjab calling him an incompetent man and a friend of Pakistan.

