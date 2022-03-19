Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Ten ministers, including a woman, were inducted into the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday. Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet was held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am today in which AAP leaders and Mann's daughter Seerat and son Dilshan were also present. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. Of the ten, five MLAs represent the Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba. Four MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers assumed charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will be held in the afternoon.

All you need to know about the 10 ministers in Bhagwant Mann's cabinet:

Harpal Singh Cheema:

Harpal Singh Cheema, a second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face, was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly. Cheema, an advocate by profession, had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's Gulzar Singh Moonak by a margin of 50,655 votes. He was first elected as an MLA in 2017 and also served as a member of the Assembly Committee on the welfare of SCs, STs and BCs.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer:

Meet Hayer, president of the AAP's youth wing, defeated SAD nominee Kulwant Singh Keetu by a margin of 37,622 votes from the Barnala seat.

Dr Baljit Kaur:

The lone woman who found ministerial berth is Dr Baljit Kaur, who won from Malout. An eye surgeon, 46, she is the daughter of Sadhu Singh, who remained an AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019. She joined AAP after resigning from her government job at the Muktsar civil hospital. During election meetings, she had even examined eye patients. Kaur defeated SAD nominee Harpreet Singh by 40,261 votes from Malout in the Muktsar district.

Dr Vijay Singla:

Dr Vijay Singla, 52, won from Mansa, where he defeated popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh, also called Sidhu Moosewala, by a huge margin of 63,323 votes. Singla is a dentist and did Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Harjot Bains:

Harjot Bains has been elected from the Anandpur Sahib constituency. He defeated former speaker and Congress candidate Rana K P Singh. Bains, a lawyer by profession, had unsuccessfully contested from Sahnewal in 2017. Bains is a former president of the party's youth wing. 31-year-old Harjot studied at London School of Economics.\

Laljit Singh Bhullar:

Laljit Singh Bhullar became MLA from Patti seat. He defeated political stalwart Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, who is the son-in-law of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Bhullar joined AAP in 2019.

Harbhajan Singh ETO:

Harbhajan Singh won from Jandiala after defeating Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny. Harbhajan had unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2017. He was ETO in the excise department but left the job and joined AAP. In the year 2017, he lost the election, but this time he managed to defeat Congress. Harbhajan Singh did his MA in Political Science from Guru Nanak Dev University in the year 1992.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal:

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, a farmer by profession, was elected MLA from Ajnala. He defeated SAD candidate Amarpal Singh. Dhaliwal had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar but lost.

Lal Chand Kataruchakk:

Lal Chand Kataruchakk, who was president of the party's SC wing, won from Bhoa seat in Pathankot. He trounced Congress candidate Joginder Pal. Lal Chand joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the year 2021. He was the state president of the scheduled caste wing of AAP.

Bram Shankar Jimpa:

Bram Shanker Jimpa has been elected from Hoshiarpur seat. He defeated former minister and Congress nominee Sunder Sham Arora. Zimpa started his political career with Congress and successfully contested MC elections in 2002. He was a councilor four times and also held the post of Senior Vice Chairman of the Punjab State Development Corporation in the Captain Amarinder government. In the year 2021, Zimpa joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

