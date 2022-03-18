Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The ceremony to induct the ministers in the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet will take place in Chandigarh on Saturday. The cabinet induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to hold his first cabinet meeting at 12:30 PM on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Mann was administered the oath of Chief Minister’s office by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in a swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

After taking the charge of his office, Mann in a short but clear message to the officers and employees said people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government will work for pro-people policies.

Mann also assured that the officers and employees will work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of people.

Punjab CM to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23

A day after being sworn in as Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23.

The newly elected chief minister said that people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

"99 per cent of people are honest, because of 1 per cent the system breaks down," said Mann.

Mann had also taken to Twitter to post, "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will launch the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab."

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

With inputs from agencies



Posted By: Mukul Sharma