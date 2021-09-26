New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after Charanjit Singh Channi was made the chief minister of Punjab following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, his cabinet got an expansion today with 15 legislators taking oath as ministers in Channi's new cabinet. Of the total 15 ministers, 6 are new faces who are joining the state cabinet for the first time.

The 15 ministers who took oath today include, Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbindr Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli.

Of these, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gukrirat Singh Kotli are the 6 new faces inducted in Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet.

The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh today.

A total of 18 MLA, including the chief minister, can be included in the cabinet. Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh. Channi's two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in on Monday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, six MLAs and former Punjab Pradesh Congress president Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Sunday have written to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, demanding that Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh not be sworn in as the minister for his alleged involvement in corruption. The MLAs have requested that Gurjit's proposed cabinet slot should go to a Dalit leader from the Doaba region.

In a letter to Sidhu and Channi, the MLAs wrote: "We the undersigned MLA and leaders of Doaba wish to convey huge resentment amongst the public and the Congress cadre on the proposed inclusion of tainted Rana Gurjeet Singh. Needless to mention, he was dropped from the cabinet in January 2018 due to the infamous mining scandal involving him, his family and his companies directly in the said scandal."

They further added, "The Punjab government had forfeited approximately Rs 25 crore deposited by a company, M/s Rajbir Enterprises, for the mining auction of 3 sites in Punjab. Justice Narang commission brought out a startling fact about that company of Rana Gurjeet Singh. M/s Rajbir Enterprises had received Rs 5 crore gratifications for the said mining auction from Gurinder Singh, who was charged by vigilance bureau, and is now in custody."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan