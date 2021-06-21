Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Further, Kejriwal asserted that the people of Punjab are fed up with the current leadership and they want a new type of leadership in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in the state, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab for the upcoming elections will be from the Sikh community.

"Discussions are going on in the party regarding this, when the time comes, you will be informed," Kejriwal said while answering who will become the CM from the party in the 2022 polls.

"But one thing I can tell you is that the entire Punjab will be proud of him. One thing is certain that AAP's CM face will be from the Sikh community," he added.

Further, Kejriwal asserted that the people of Punjab are fed up with the current leadership and they want a new type of leadership in the state.

Meanwhile, the party has announced that former IPS Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has joined AAP who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab. “Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not a politician. He was called ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’. We all are here to serve the nation. With this sentiment, he has joined the party today,” Kejriwal said reported by news agency ANI.

Singh was inducted on Monday in the party in the presence of Kejriwal and other senior leaders including Raghav Chadha and AAP state unit chief and MP, Bhagwant Mann. The decision about where will Singh be contesting the elections will be decided later.

When asked about whether AAP has also talked with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress leader who is in dispute with current Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal said “Sidhu is a Congress leader, a senior leader. I respect him a lot. So, I think there should be no loose talk regarding any leader”. He added, “If anything happens, you will be the first to know.”

