Puducherry Political Crisis: In 33-member Puducherry assembly, the opposition has 14 MLAs which now has seven vacancies while the ruling alliance has 11 MLAs.

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: In what will likely decide the political fate of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the Congress government in Puducherry will face a floor test in the legislative assembly on Monday, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Since January, the Congress government is facing consistent problems as several of its MLAs, including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, resigned from their post. On Tuesday, party leader A John Kumar resigned from his position, bringing the ruling party to a minority in the union territory (UT).

Kumar's resignation brought the Congress tally to 13 in the 33-member House, following which a floor test was ordered by Soundararajan, asking Narayanasamy to prove his majority in the assembly.

However, Narayanasamy suffered another setback on Sunday after after another party MLA K Lakshminarayanan resigned from his post. Soon after Lakshminarayanan, DMK legislator Venkatesan also resigned, reducing the strength of the ruling alliance to 11.

In 33-member Puducherry assembly, the opposition has 14 MLAs which now has seven vacancies. Though the Congress-DMK alliance has support of an Independent MLA from Mahe, it will likely fall short of the simple majority mark during the floor test on Monday.

What if the Congress fails to prove majority in the House?

If the ruling alliance fails to prove majority in the House, the opposition, which has seven MLAs from All Indian NR Congress and four from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), will be given a chance to stack claim. However, if the opposition also fails to prove majority, then a Governor's rule will likely be imposed in Puducherry. Here it is noteworthy to mention that assembly polls are slated in April and May this year in the UT.

What is the Congress saying?

The Congress has accused the Centre of trying to topple its government in Puducherry. The grand old party has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is functioning like "an autocrat" and it is the habit of the BJP to disturb Congress governments in states like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

What the BJP is saying?

The BJP has said that the Narayanasamy government will lose the trust vote and the saffron party will soon form a government in Puducherry. It has also said that the rebel leaders can join the saffron party ahead of the polls.

"The two will be joining the BJP. They are speaking with our leadership," said BJP's Surana while speaking to news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma