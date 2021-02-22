Puducherry Political Crisis: Following the trust vote, Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and walked out of the Assembly.

Pondicherry | Jagran Politics Desk: In a massive setback for the Congress ahead of assembly elections in five states, the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy government lost the floor test in the legislative assembly, following a mass resignation of MLAs.

The Congress-DMK ruling alliance had the supported 12 MLAs, including one Independent candidate, while the opposition, All Indian NR Congress and AIADMK, has 14 legislators in the 33-member House.

Following the trust vote, Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and walked out of the Assembly.

"A government elected by the people has been toppled by the BJP, NR Congress and the AIADMK, In the coming elections, the people of Puducherry will teach the opposition parties a lesson," said Narayanaswamy after submitting his resignation to the LG.

Ahead of the trust vote, Narayanasamy also blamed former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and accused her of colluding with the Centre and opposition while trying to topple his government.

He also said that the Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested and claimed that is "forcibly" trying to implement Hindi in the UT and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he asserted.

The floor test in Puducherry was ordered by LG Tamilisai Soundararajan after several Congress MLAs, including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, resigned from their positions.

Narayanasamy was asked to prove his majority in the House in a floor test after the opposition said the government has been reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of the ruling party MLAs.

However, Narayanasamy on Sunday suffered another setback after another party MLA K Lakshminarayanan resigned from his post.

The high political drama comes at a time when the assembly polls are slated to be held in Puducherry in April and May this year. Earlier, the BJP had claimed that it will return to power in the UT. However, Congress had alleged that the BJP is trying to topple his government like it did in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma