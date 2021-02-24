The Congress government in Puducherry fell on Monday after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote in the Assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After the Congress lost power in Puducherry, the BJP and allies have decided not to stake claim in the union territory. Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor has recommended President's rule.

As per the report, LG Tamilisai Soundararajan has sent her letter of recommendation which will be cleared in the Cabinet today.

The Congress government in Puducherry fell on Monday after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote in the Assembly with the coalition ministry reduced to a minority due to a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator recently.

Holding that Speaker V P Sivakolundhu did not put to vote the motion moved by him for a confidence vote, the Congress veteran said the former's ruling that it stood defeated was "incorrect and invalid."

Legal experts would be consulted on the matter, he said while dubbing the turn of events, surrounding the issue of voting rights of nominated members, BJP in this case, as a "murder of democracy."

DMK chief M K Stalin, whose party is an ally of the Congress here, also slammed the opposition for the fall of the government and hailed Narayanasamy for "upholding democracy."

The opposition, led by NR Congress chief and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy, said it has no plans to stake claim to form government as of now and that discussions would be held.

A fresh bout of resignations on Sunday took the tally in the last few days to three and the cumulative since last month to six. Subsequently, the party position in the assembly was: Congress (nine, including Speaker), DMK two, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three (all nominated with voting rights) and one independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies.

With the exit of the Congress government here, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are the only three states in the country ruled by the party on its own.

